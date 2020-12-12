Chess legend Garry Kasparov has great reaction to Kyrie Irving ‘pawns’ comment

Kyrie Irving rubbed many the wrong way with his most recent comment about the media, but it is now giving rise to perhaps the tweet of the year.

The Brooklyn Nets guard was fined $25,000 by the NBA this week for his continued refusal to speak to reporters. Irving responded to the fine with a statement on Instagram in which he referred to the media as “pawns.”

That led to this incredible tweet from chess legend Garry Kasparov. The Russian grandmaster of the sport said that there was nothing wrong with talking to pawns, only when the pawns start answering.

There's nothing wrong with talking to pawns. It's when they start answering that you have a problem! https://t.co/hl59N8rfkD — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) December 11, 2020

The 57-year-old Kasparov is widely seen as the greatest chess player of all-time, having been ranked No. 1 in the world from 1984 all the way up until his retirement in 2005. Thus, you knew that he was not going to pass up the opportunity to respond once Irving stepped foot into his realm.

Not everybody had as humorous of a reaction to Irving’s comments as Kasparov did, but this tweet was definitely a checkmate.