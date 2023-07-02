Chet Holmgren has gained significant amount of weight?

Many people are skeptical that Chet Holmgren will succeed in the NBA because of his wiry frame, but it appears the former Gonzaga star has tried to address that heading into his second season.

Holmgren was listed at 195 pounds when the Oklahoma City Thunder drafted him with the second overall pick last year. The 7-foot-1 center has apparently bulked up a bit since. The Thunder released their official Summer League roster this week, and Holmgren is listed at 208.

It is notable that Holmgren is included on the roster, as he missed his entire rookie season with a Lisfranc injury. Fans will likely be pleased to see that in addition to the 13 pounds that Holmgren has gained.

Holmgren appeared to injure himself while defending LeBron James in a pro-am game last summer (video here). That did nothing to ease the concerns of those who already felt Holmgren’s durability could become an issue.

If Holmgren really did gain 13 pounds, that should benefit him. The Thunder probably want him to gain a few more.