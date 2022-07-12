Chet Holmgren goes viral for leg in shoe photo

A photo of Chet Holmgren has gone viral and received some humorous memes.

Holmgren is listed at 7-foot and 195 pounds. He has long received negative attention for his skinny frame. Many have even questioned whether he can be successful in the NBA given his size.

Holmgren has looked good in the summer league so far. But he did receive some negative attention over a photo.

The photo in question shows Holmgren’s skinny leg in a shoe that seems to big for him. Someone joked the photo should be turned into the new NBA logo.

Someone obliged and turned it into a funny photo.

Then came a comparison to a statue.

L’Homme qui marche II, by Alberto Giacometti, 1960 pic.twitter.com/VlDZqKmQx6 — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) July 12, 2022

And Holmgren’s leg as a lamp.

Holmgren is probably used to all this and heard it all before. He’s even shown a good sense of humor too.

But asking Holmgren to approve this becoming the next NBA logo might be taking it too far.