Chet Holmgren takes petty shot at Anthony Edwards after end of series

Chet Holmgren is certainly enjoying the spoils of victory right now.

Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder advanced to the NBA Finals on Wednesday night with a win in Game 5 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The seven-footer Holmgren scored 22 points on 8/13 shooting during the game at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, O.K. as the Thunder won in a 124-94 blowout.

In a post to his Instagram Story after the game, Holmgren took a petty shot at Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Back in February, the Thunder and Timberwolves met for a regular season game, and Edwards put Holmgren on a poster with a ruthless slam dunk.

Anthony Edwards poster dunk over Chet Holmgren OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/Lii0PoiqmK — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 14, 2025

After that February game, which Minnesota won 116-101, Edwards took a jab at Holmgren while in the locker room. “Shoutout to Chet, welcome home baby,” said Edwards in a video clip that went viral.

But after Wednesday’s victory by the Thunder, which officially eliminated the Timberwolves from the playoffs, Holmgren threw it back in Edwards’ face. Holmgren posted the exact same video of Edwards saying, “Shoutout to Chet, welcome home baby.”

Chet Holmgren on IG pic.twitter.com/84pb06fsXB — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 29, 2025

That was pretty petty from the 23-year-old Holmgren, especially nearly four months later. But he earned the right to puff out his chest after averaging 18.0 points per game on 56.7 percent shooting from the field during the series against the Timberwolves (while serving as OKC’s most impactful interior defender as well). Holmgren is also becoming known for his shady social media posts and once even had one about Victor Wembanyama.