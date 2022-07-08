Chet Holmgren fires back at criticism of his ex-Gonzaga teammate

Chet Holmgren has blocked eight shots through his first two Summer League games, and now he is blocking another one.

The Oklahoma City Thunder big man is sparking excitement this week with his performance in Salt Lake City, showing dominance on both ends and even flashing cunning offensive moves that many did not know he had.

Some took Holmgren’s strong Summer League showing as an opportunity to comment on how the seven-footer was held back during his lone season in college at Gonzaga. One particular fan targeted Bulldogs star Drew Timme, whom Holmgren was behind in the offensive pecking order last season.

“They could’ve ran the offense through [Holmgren], but instead had him play second fiddle to [Timme],” the fan said. “only in college basketball.”

They could've ran the offense through him, but instead had him play second fiddle to this guy, only in college basketball pic.twitter.com/ja7dGphDAU — Nishan Abraham (@PackerNish) July 6, 2022

Those words did not sit too kindly with Holmgren, who fired back in a tweet of his own.

“Don’t disrespect that man,” wrote Holmgren of his former teammate Timme. “bigtime bucket, zag legend, great first option.”

Don’t disrespect that man, bigtime bucket, zag legend, great first option — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) July 6, 2022

Timme, a junior last year as well as a consensus All-American, led Gonzaga with 18.4 points on 12.4 attempts per game. Holmgren, who was a freshman, averaged 14.1 points (second on the team) on 8.8 attempts per game (third behind both Timme and Andrew Nembhard).

While Holmgren is obviously the better NBA prospect, Gonzaga and head coach Mark Few were probably correct to rely on the more polished and experienced Timme as their top option instead. But with this defense of Timme here, Holmgren continues to pass the vibe check as a player who always says all the right things.