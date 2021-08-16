Chimezie Metu receives punishment for punching Eugene Omoruyi

The NBA has announced discipline for Chimezie Metu over his actions towards Eugene Omoruyi during an NBA Summer League game.

Metu, a forward for the Sacramento Kings, was upset over a hard foul he received from Omoruyi. He threw a punch at Omoruyi in response (video here).

Both players were ejected from the game after that. Metu was tossed for throwing the punch, while Omoruyi was ejected for his Flagrant 2 foul.

A day later, the NBA said that Metu would be suspended for one Summer League game as a consequence.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Sdk0YLwuHT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 16, 2021

Metu’s extreme reaction could be related to an injury he sustained after a tussle in February. There is no justification for a punch, but that could explain his reaction.

Metu, 24, was a second-round pick by the Spurs in 2018. He later signed with the Kings, for whom he averaged 6.3 points in 13.6 minutes per game last season.

Bobby Jackson, who is the Kings’ Summer League head coach, called the incident a “learning experience” for Metu.