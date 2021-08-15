 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 15, 2021

Video: Kings’ Chimezie Metu throws punch in Summer League game

August 15, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Chimezie Metu punch

Basketball fans witnessed a rare occurrence on Sunday: a punch being thrown during a Summer League game.

The Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks were playing in Las Vegas when tempers flared in the fourth quarter. Mavs forward Eugene Omoruyi gave Kings center Chimezie Metu a hard foul as Metu went airborne for a shot. Metu went crashing to the floor, got up, and threw a punch at Omoruyi. Check out the video:

Both players were ejected for the incident, Omoruyi for a Flagrant 2 foul and Metu for throwing the punch. The Kings ended up winning the game 86-70.

While there is obviously no excuse for Metu’s reaction, it is worth noting that the 24-year-old was involved in a very similar incident last season. Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas tossed Metu to the ground after a dunk, which led to Metu missing time with a fractured wrist.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus