Chris Paul responds to Brian Windhorst’s report

Chris Paul has responded to Brian Windhorst’s report about him.

Windhorst said last week on his podcast that CP3 instituted a curfew for his Phoenix Suns teammates during road games in New Orleans. The Suns beat the Pelicans in six games in their first-round playoff series. They won two of the games on the road in New Orleans.

The NBA on ESPN Instagram account shared a graphic Sunday promoting Windhorst’s report. Paul commented on the story with a blue hat emoji. That is code for “cap,” which is slang for a lie.

Chris Paul refuted Windhorst's rumour about him lol pic.twitter.com/YbrraWeBwO — Lior (@LiorKozai) May 1, 2022

Yes, Paul is saying the report is false.

Is the story completely false? It’s not like it reflects poorly on Paul. The report would indicate strong leadership and a proper sense of focus for his team during the postseason.

The Suns will face the Mavericks in Game 1 of their second-round series on Monday night in Phoenix. They won’t need any curfews for the home games.