 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 1, 2022

Chris Paul responds to Brian Windhorst’s report

May 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Chris Paul in his Suns uniform

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports

Chris Paul has responded to Brian Windhorst’s report about him.

Windhorst said last week on his podcast that CP3 instituted a curfew for his Phoenix Suns teammates during road games in New Orleans. The Suns beat the Pelicans in six games in their first-round playoff series. They won two of the games on the road in New Orleans.

The NBA on ESPN Instagram account shared a graphic Sunday promoting Windhorst’s report. Paul commented on the story with a blue hat emoji. That is code for “cap,” which is slang for a lie.

Yes, Paul is saying the report is false.

Is the story completely false? It’s not like it reflects poorly on Paul. The report would indicate strong leadership and a proper sense of focus for his team during the postseason.

The Suns will face the Mavericks in Game 1 of their second-round series on Monday night in Phoenix. They won’t need any curfews for the home games.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus