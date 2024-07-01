 Skip to main content
Chris Paul lands with intriguing Western Conference team

June 30, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Chris Paul looks on

Oct 7, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) reacts after a foul is called in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul has a new favorite lob target — and his name is Victor Wembanyama.

The 12-time All-Star plans to sign with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. The deal is reportedly worth $11 million for one year.

The Warriors made the surprising move of waiving Paul on Sunday. Golden State had been trying to find a trade partner to take on Paul’s $30 million deal but to no avail. It didn’t take long for the Spurs to pounce on the 5-time assist leader.

Paul reportedly had a great conversation with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. The veteran guard was immediately sold on the culture fit and the potential to “elevate” Wembanyama’s game.

The Spurs had long been linked to a few All-Star point guards but ultimately went with Paul.

Signing Paul very much feels like a low-risk, high reward move for the Spurs.

In 2019, Paul was traded away to a rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder squad that had another young star in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. CP3 led the Thunder team to a surprising postseason appearance and mentored SGA along the way.

The Spurs are likely hoping Paul has the same effect on the Wemby-led Spurs.

Last season, Paul took on a bench role with the Warriors for the first time in his career. He averaged career lows in points (9.2), assists (6.8), and steals (1.2) per game across 58 games with Golden State.

Chris PaulSan Antonio Spurs
