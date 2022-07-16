CJ McCollum has interesting description for guarding Steph Curry, Warriors

Steph Curry is one of the more difficult players in the NBA to guard due to his ball-handling skills and ability to make shots from practically anywhere on the court. CJ McCollum has plenty of experience defending Curry, and had a cosmic analogy to describe what it is like to cover the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

McCollum, who was part of the ESPN broadcast team for the Golden State Warriors’ final Summer League game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, shared what opposing defenses try to do when facing Curry and the Warriors.

“You have to throw different bodies at him; this isn’t a guy you can just guard with one person,” McCollum said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s a galaxy, he’s a planet, he’s a solar system. Everything revolves around him.”

Much like planets in orbit, Curry is practically impossible to stop. According to McCollum, the goal of opposing defenses should be to take away as many open looks for Curry as possible.

The 34-year-old proved how virtually unstoppable he was this postseason, averaging just over 31 points per game. Curry finished the postseason averaging 27.4 points on 39.7 percent from three-point range and 45.9 percent from the field in 22 games.

