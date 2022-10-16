Clippers reportedly make big decision on starting point guard spot

With five days to go before the start of their regular season, the LA Clippers’ starting five has officially taken shape.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported Saturday that the Clippers are expected to officially name veteran Reggie Jackson as their starting point guard for the 2022-23 campaign. Jackson beats out fellow 32-year-old John Wall, who just signed with the Clippers this offseason, for the starting spot.

Jackson and Wall had been neck-and-neck throughout training camp and the preseason. But the decision to give Jackson the nod makes sense as he has already built chemistry with his Clippers teammates over the last three years. Jackson is also a better three-point shooter, which should be a major asset with all the defensive attention the rest of the starting five commands. Meanwhile, Wall can have free rein over the second unit and may still factor into closing lineups for the team if he has it going on any given night.

After Jackson, the Clippers’ starting unit will be rounded out by Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac, Paul George, and a returning Kawhi Leonard. As for Wall, there is plenty of reason to be excited about him this season regardless of his official role with the Clippers.