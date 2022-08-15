John Wall debuting new move for next season?

John Wall already has the 360 layup and the lefty sledgehammer dunk in his bag. Now he could be showing off a new move in the 2022-23 campaign.

The new LA Clippers guard Wall went viral this week over a video clip that showed him doing a nasty 360 behind-the-back dribble, pulling it back with a hesitation move, then exploding to the hoop for a bucket. Check out the video (which was first posted by basketball trainer Milton Chavis).

The five-time All-Star Wall signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Clippers this offseason (with a club option in Year 2). He is expected to compete with Reggie Jackson for the starting point guard job in camp.

Now 31, Wall sat out all of last season because of a dispute with the Houston Rockets. But between this nice move and the hype from his new teammates, Wall should prove to be well worth the wait.