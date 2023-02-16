Report: Russell Westbrook in talks with Western Conference team

The buyout market for Russell Westbrook has been very slow to develop, but the veteran point guard appears to have at least one potential suitor.

Westbrook has begun conversations with the Los Angeles Clippers, Shams Charania and Law Murray of The Athletic report. The Clippers have received permission from the Utah Jazz to speak with Westbrook and are discussing the possibility of adding him.

Charania reported on Wednesday that Westbrook was struggling to find interested teams. The belief was that the Clippers did not have serious interest in the 34-year-old, but it is possible they were just holding off.

The Clippers have a serious need for backcourt help, and several of their players have publicly recruited Westbrook. Westbrook is said to be open to playing for them, which makes sense considering he is from Los Angeles and spent the last season-plus with the Lakers.

Westbrook has until March 1 to reach a buyout agreement with Utah if he wants to be playoff eligible with another team. While the Jazz have claimed he is open to remaining with the team, it still seems likely that the two sides will part ways.