Clippers could trade Patrick Beverley?

Patrick Beverley once infamously told Stephen Curry that “the next five years are mine.” Now he could be getting traded less than two years after making that assertion.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Monday that a cohort in the Clippers’ front office is ready to move on from the veteran guard Beverley. Fischer also notes that the Clippers have made it widely known that former Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams is available as well.

Beverley, who has been with the Clippers since 2017, is the team’s starting point guard as well as their emotional leader. His attack-dog style of play also helps set the tone for the Clippers, especially on the defensive end. But Beverley will soon turn 33 and is often injured. On top of that, his abrasive trash-talking can attract unnecessary hate towards the Clippers.

Williams, who is 33 himself and having a down season, is probably the more likely trade candidate based on past reports we have heard. But Beverley may have to sleep with one eye open as well before the March 25 deadline.

