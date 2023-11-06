Clippers decide to promote controversial player

The LA Clippers are apparently all-in on their reclamation project.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Clippers are converting guard Joshua Primo to a standard NBA contract. That marks a notable promotion for the 20-year-old Primo, who had signed with the team on a two-way deal in September.

Primo, a 6-foot-6 guard, is a talented player who was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. But that talent has been significantly overshadowed by his alleged misconduct. Primo was released by the San Antonio Spurs in 2022 after a ex-Spurs psychologist accused Primo of exposing himself to her on multiple occasions. The accuser then filed a lawsuit against the Spurs for allegedly ignoring her complaints. An independent investigation by the NBA resulted in Primo being suspended for four games over the allegations.

The Clippers maintain that they properly vetted Primo (and got feedback from their own employees) before signing him. He likely won’t be anywhere close to getting minutes with Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the starting lineup, Bones Hyland and Norman Powell off the bench, and also Terance Mann and Brandon Boston Jr. returning from injury at some point. But at the very least, the conversion of Primo to a standard contract means he is getting a legitimate opportunity from the Clippers.