Clippers player walked in on his home being burglarized

An LA Clippers player had a scary moment earlier this month.

TMZ Sports reported this week that Clippers center Ivica Zubac walked in on his Los Angeles-area home being burglarized on Friday night. Zubac had reportedly left his home around 8 PM and returned around midnight. When he got back, Zubac noticed a ladder placed against the house, leading to a second-floor balcony.

The report adds that Zubac witnessed two men fleeing the area and hopping a fence to successfully escape. Meanwhile, the home, which was locked and had a working alarm system, was described as “ransacked.” The burglars were able to make away with a Rolex watch worth over $20,000. Police continue to investigate the incident.

The seven-foot Zubac is averaging 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season as the Clippers’ starting center. The team had home games on both Thursday and Saturday, but Friday was an off day for them.

The scary incident at Zubac’s home is reminiscent of a similar one that occurred at another NBA player’s Los Angeles residence last year.

