Clippers’ new arena shows off insane feature

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer clearly spared no expense in making the Intuit Dome a state-of-the-art sports arena.

The Clippers are slated to play in their new $2 billion facility beginning in the 2024-25 season.

The building has several high-end features meant to boost the fan experience. The most prominent would be the arena’s 44 thousand-square-foot double-sided halo board made with almost 3,600 60-inch TVs.

The Intuit Dome also has a solution for inequality when it comes to the t-shirt toss. Ballmer recently told Clippers reporter Justin Russo that it was “unfair” that fans didn’t have an equal chance to get a shirt from the usual on-court t-shirt cannon. That’s why the halo board has a built-in cannon that can hit every seat in the 18-000 capacity arena.

“It’s unfair. It’s not right,” Steve Ballmer says about the regular t-shirt toss you see at NBA games. So what did the Clippers do? They put t-shirt cannons on the Halo Board that can apparently hit every seat in the arena so no one is left out. No, I’m not kidding! pic.twitter.com/6N5mO9psxa — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 19, 2024

The little things during a sporting event can sometimes make a huge difference for the average fan.

The innovative t-shirt cannon is far from the only feature that the Intuit Dome has to improve in-game experience. The building also has an unheard-of bathroom situation.