Clippers’ new arena shows off insane feature

July 19, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The Clippers logo

The Clippers logo shown on the jumbotron at Staples Center November 12, 2018. Photo Credit: Larry Brown/Larry Brown Sports

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer clearly spared no expense in making the Intuit Dome a state-of-the-art sports arena.

The Clippers are slated to play in their new $2 billion facility beginning in the 2024-25 season.

The building has several high-end features meant to boost the fan experience. The most prominent would be the arena’s 44 thousand-square-foot double-sided halo board made with almost 3,600 60-inch TVs.

The Intuit Dome also has a solution for inequality when it comes to the t-shirt toss. Ballmer recently told Clippers reporter Justin Russo that it was “unfair” that fans didn’t have an equal chance to get a shirt from the usual on-court t-shirt cannon. That’s why the halo board has a built-in cannon that can hit every seat in the 18-000 capacity arena.

The little things during a sporting event can sometimes make a huge difference for the average fan.

The innovative t-shirt cannon is far from the only feature that the Intuit Dome has to improve in-game experience. The building also has an unheard-of bathroom situation.

