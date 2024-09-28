Clippers sign former playoff hero to contract extension

The LA Clippers continue to tick off boxes this offseason.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Clippers have reached a deal on a new contract extension with veteran guard Terance Mann. The two sides have agreed to a fully-guaranteed three-year, $47 million extension that will keep Mann around through 2027-28.

The 27-year-old Mann is a homegrown Clipper as well as a big fan favorite. On a team notorious for load management, Mann is almost always available and serves as a “connector,” stepping up in whatever role the Clippers need to fill. Mann is known as one of the Clippers’ best perimeter defenders and energy players and is also a strong 37.3 percent career three-point shooter. On top of that, Mann had one of the most iconic playoff games in franchise history, dropping a career-high 39 points on seven threes against the Utah Jazz in 2021 to help clinch the Clippers’ first-ever conference finals berth.

After letting Paul George leave in free agency this offseason, the Clippers continue to do smart business. They have now extended both Mann and center Ivica Zubac, two long-term building blocks, and added a couple of nifty outside free agents as well.