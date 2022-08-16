1 crazy NBA fact goes viral after release of Christmas schedule

The NBA Christmas gods continue to frown down on one particular team.

The league’s Christmas Day schedule for 2022 (featuring five games and ten teams) was revealed this week. Here is the full list of games:

Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule: Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Grizzlies at Warriors

After the announcement, an insane fact, originally shared by Reddit user “_iiisaac_”, went viral. With the Memphis Grizzlies playing on Christmas Day for the very first time in franchise history, the Charlotte Hornets now become the only NBA team to have never gotten a Christmas game.

The Charlotte Hornets are now the only team in the league to have never played in a Christmas Day game.

While hard to believe, the fact actually makes sense. The Hornets are the NBA’s youngest franchise, having begun as the Charlotte Bobcats in 2004. The franchise that formerly played as the Charlotte Hornets from 1988 to 2002 never played on Christmas in those years either (though they did get multiple Christmas games after becoming the New Orleans Pelicans).

The tides may soon turn for the Hornets though, especially now that they have 20-year-old LaMelo Ball as their headliner. But they should probably focus on winning (since they still have just three total playoff appearances in 18 seasons and none in the Ball era) and on the other changes they are going through at the moment first before worrying about getting Christmas games.