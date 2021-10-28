Damian Lillard fires back at tweet about his slow start to season

It has certainly not been feeling like Dame Time so far this season, but Damian Lillard himself is not having any slander.

The Portland Trail Blazers star fired back on Thursday at a viral tweet about his struggles through the team’s first four games. The post pointed out that Lillard was averaging just 17.7 points on 33 percent shooting from the field and 17 percent from deep.

“What did the 9 years say to the 4 games?” wrote Lillard in response.

What did the 9 years say to the 4 games? … https://t.co/GwN2bJ82jw — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 28, 2021

Lillard is right that his body of work averaging 24.6 points per game over nine career seasons is more indicative of his true ability than one week’s worth of isolated struggles. Assuming that Lillard is not dealing with an injury or the Monstars suddenly stealing his talent, he should be due for some positive regression back to the mean soon.

Of course, Lillard and the Blazers are on the clock amid all the offseason chatter about the six-time All-Star’s future in Portland. The team is 2-2 to start the season, and opponents will be watching Lillard’s situation with eagle eyes in case it starts to go south.

