Damian Lillard responds to Blazers fan who said he needed 42 wins

The Portland Trail Blazers dominated the Denver Nuggets on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament. They may have also saved a fan from losing his house, but Damian Lillard wants to see the receipt.

A fan tweeted at Lillard last month to ask him how he was feeling when the star point guard was out with a hamstring injury. The fan claimed he needed the Blazers to win at least 42 games this season or he was going to lose his house. The implication, of course, was that the fan mad a massive bet on Portland’s win total.

Lillard didn’t forget about the tweet. The Blazers’ win over Denver happened to be their 42nd of the season. Lillard originally replied last month and told the fan to “say less,” but he circled back on Sunday and told him “let me see the ticket bro.”

Lol let me see the ticket bro https://t.co/MK3dmgswqI — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 17, 2021

The fan did produce the receipt, but let’s just say we doubt his house was ever at stake. The 42 wins netted him a cool $200.

Lillard has been known to interact with fans on Twitter. He once hilariously shut down a fan’s attempt to recruit him, so he definitely has a sense of humor. The gambling fan was probably pleased to make $200, but becoming part of Lillard’s 2020-21 journey was probably a bigger highlight for him.