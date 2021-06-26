Damian Lillard responds to suggestion of him playing for Jazz

Damian Lillard seemed to respond on Twitter this week to the suggestion of him playing for the Utah Jazz.

Lillard is about to begin a four-year, $176 million contract extension with Portland. But the Blazers are undergoing some changes, including getting rid of coach Terry Stotts. There is some thought that Lillard might want out of Portland, though he has remained staunchly committed to the team in the past.

One fan tried to recruit Lillard by sharing a Photoshop picture of the guard in a Utah Jazz jersey. Lillard responded by saying the photo was “horrible.”

It’s possible that Lillard could have just been saying the photo itself was poorly done. But it seems like he was saying the idea of him playing for the Jazz also didn’t sit well with him.

During an era when players are often demanding their way out of small-market teams to join superteams, Lillard has stuck with Portland. He has spoken out against them. It would probably take some severe circumstances for him to demand his way out.