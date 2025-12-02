Larry Brown Sports

Legendary international player has retired from the NBA

Danilo Gallinari in a Hawks uniform
Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime NBA sharpshooter Danilo Gallinari has decided to call it a career.

Gallinari announced on Tuesday that he has retired from professional basketball. The former first-round draft pick shared a video featuring some of his highlights from throughout the years.

“Today, with a heart full of gratitude, I am announcing my retirement from the career I’ve always dreamed of.   It’s been an incredible journey filled with countless memories that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” Gallinari wrote on social media.

Gallinari played 16 seasons in the NBA and 20 in total as a professional. He began his career in Italy and was named the Italian League MVP in 2008, which is the same year he was drafted by the New York Knicks with the No. 6 overall pick.

Gallinari averaged 14.9 points per game during his NBA career. He shot 38.1% from three-point range. After spending his first three seasons with the Knicks, Gallinari went on to play for seven other teams. He last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season, when he split time between the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.

More recently, Gallinari played for Puerto Rican professional team Vaqueros de Bayamon and led them to a Baloncesto Superior Nacional championship this past summer. Gallinari was named Finals MVP.

Gallinari made more than $200 million on the court during his NBA career. His best scoring season came in 2018-19, when he averaged 19.8 points per game and shot 43.3% from three-point range with the Los Angeles Clippers.

