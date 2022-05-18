Daughter of Kings owner gets new front office role

The daughter of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is getting her first taste of some front office action.

Anjali Ranadive, who is Vivek’s daughter, is being hired as the new assistant general manager for the Stockton Kings, which is the Kings’ G League team.

Anjali Ranadive, daughter of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, is the new Assistant General Manager of the G League Stockton Kings, according to multiple sources. She is with the Kings in Chicago for the week’s NBA Draft Combine. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) May 17, 2022

It seems like Anjali is being groomed for a larger role with Sacramento one day.

Anjali Ranadive will assist all aspects of basketball ops, including G league player evaluations & development, strategy, among others. She’s been with the organization working in the Social Responsibility dept. & she’s excited to bring her passion for basketball to her new role. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) May 17, 2022

Anjali has a background in music and philanthropic causes but seems to be moving towards a future helping to run a team.

Vivek Ranadive bought the Kings in 2013. The Kings have not made the playoffs since 2006. They just hired a new head coach following their latest change (no coach has lasted longer than three seasons since Rick Adelman in 2006).