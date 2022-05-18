 Skip to main content
Daughter of Kings owner gets new front office role

May 17, 2022
by Larry Brown
Anjali Ranadive holds her hands out

Feb 18, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Anjali Ranadive poses for photographers before the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The daughter of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is getting her first taste of some front office action.

Anjali Ranadive, who is Vivek’s daughter, is being hired as the new assistant general manager for the Stockton Kings, which is the Kings’ G League team.

It seems like Anjali is being groomed for a larger role with Sacramento one day.

Anjali has a background in music and philanthropic causes but seems to be moving towards a future helping to run a team.

Vivek Ranadive bought the Kings in 2013. The Kings have not made the playoffs since 2006. They just hired a new head coach following their latest change (no coach has lasted longer than three seasons since Rick Adelman in 2006).

