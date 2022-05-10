Mike Brown to coach Warriors on same day of landing Kings job

Mike Brown had a very eventful Monday, to say the least.

Brown was officially named the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Just hours later, he learned he would be stepping in as acting coach of the Golden State Warriors after Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19. Brown has coached the Warriors in the playoffs before, having gone a perfect 13-0 in the 2017 season while Kerr was dealing with back problems.

Brown’s status also prompted plenty of jokes. Plenty of people noted Brown’s dual status as coach of the Warriors and Kings. Others used it as an opportunity to take a jab at the Kings, who have not reached the playoffs since 2006.

Mike Brown is simultaneously the head coach of both the Warriors and the Kings. https://t.co/6MVk8nnpEQ — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) May 10, 2022

Can Kings claim their playoff drought has ended now? https://t.co/lMwlr6xb8R — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 10, 2022

Does that make Mike Brown the first Kings coach to coach a playoff game since Rick Adelman in 2006? https://t.co/X1tZnBXTGi — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) May 10, 2022

if Mike Brown wins tonight's game, does that count as a Kings playoff win? People need to know! — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 10, 2022

No, a Brown win would not count for the Kings. They’d probably enjoy it all the same, though. This is an organization that really has not had any fun for the last 15 years. At least they could hold on to this.