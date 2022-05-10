 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 9, 2022

Mike Brown to coach Warriors on same day of landing Kings job

May 9, 2022
by Grey Papke
Mike Brown in a suit and tie

May 4, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown during the third quarter in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Jazz 115-104. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Brown had a very eventful Monday, to say the least.

Brown was officially named the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Just hours later, he learned he would be stepping in as acting coach of the Golden State Warriors after Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19. Brown has coached the Warriors in the playoffs before, having gone a perfect 13-0 in the 2017 season while Kerr was dealing with back problems.

Brown’s status also prompted plenty of jokes. Plenty of people noted Brown’s dual status as coach of the Warriors and Kings. Others used it as an opportunity to take a jab at the Kings, who have not reached the playoffs since 2006.

No, a Brown win would not count for the Kings. They’d probably enjoy it all the same, though. This is an organization that really has not had any fun for the last 15 years. At least they could hold on to this.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus