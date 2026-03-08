Larry Brown Sports

Deandre Ayton looked so lazy during Lakers’ fastbreak

Deandre Ayton playing for the Los Angeles Lakers
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) and forward Jake LaRavia (12) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deandre Ayton is not exactly doing anything to mitigate the complaints about his effort or fitness.

Ayton was back in the lineup for the Lakers on Sunday against the New York Knicks after missing a game due to left knee soreness. Less than four minutes into the first quarter, however, he was barely even jogging up the floor on a Laker fastbreak trailing far behind the rest of the play.

Broadcaster Doris Burke even commented that Ayton looked “winded” on the play, even though the game had just started.

Ayton’s lack of effort has been a source of controversy lately, and even some of his teammates seem to have drawn attention to it. If he has conditioning issues, that changes things, but is still highly concerning to see that early in a game at a fairly late stage of the season.

For Ayton’s part, he seems displeased with what the Lakers have asked him to do. The partnership does not seem to be working well for anybody.

