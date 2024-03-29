Dejounte Murray had great quote about Kobe Bryant after OT win

Dejounte Murray led the Atlanta Hawks to a win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, and he delivered a great quote after the game.

Murray scored a career-high 44 points in Atlanta’s 123-122 overtime win at State Farm Arena. He also took an eye-popping 44 shots, one of which was the game-winner as time expired.

DEJOUNTE MURRAY CALLS GAME 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ydfAiuppfq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2024

In an on-court interview with Bally Sports after the game, Murray admitted that he would have preferred not to take so many shots. He felt Kobe Bryant would have been proud of him, however.

“I don’t wanna take that many shots but I know Kobe would be proud of me” Dejounte Murray took 44 shots tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/PNx9pNlw5l — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 29, 2024

Bryant, of course, was known for having games where he put up shots seemingly nonstop. Though, Kobe was a lot more efficient in some of those games. The Los Angeles Lakers legend took 46 shots when he famously scored 81 points during a game in 2006.

Murray converted 18 of his 44 shots, including 6 of 19 from three-point range. He certainly did not have the most efficient night, but his most important shot went down and gave the Hawks a much-needed victory.

The Hawks improved to 34-39 with the win and have a 6-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the 10th and final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference.