Dejounte Murray had great quote about Kobe Bryant after OT win

March 29, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Dejounte Murray in his Hawks uniform

Apr 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles against the Washington Wizards in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Dejounte Murray led the Atlanta Hawks to a win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, and he delivered a great quote after the game.

Murray scored a career-high 44 points in Atlanta’s 123-122 overtime win at State Farm Arena. He also took an eye-popping 44 shots, one of which was the game-winner as time expired.

In an on-court interview with Bally Sports after the game, Murray admitted that he would have preferred not to take so many shots. He felt Kobe Bryant would have been proud of him, however.

Bryant, of course, was known for having games where he put up shots seemingly nonstop. Though, Kobe was a lot more efficient in some of those games. The Los Angeles Lakers legend took 46 shots when he famously scored 81 points during a game in 2006.

Murray converted 18 of his 44 shots, including 6 of 19 from three-point range. He certainly did not have the most efficient night, but his most important shot went down and gave the Hawks a much-needed victory.

The Hawks improved to 34-39 with the win and have a 6-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the 10th and final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference.

Dejounte Murray
