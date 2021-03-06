DeMar DeRozan calls his All-Star snub ‘bulls–t’

DeMar DeRozan is sounding off after failing to make the All-Star Game as even a replacement of a replacement.

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley received an invite to replace Phoenix Suns counterpart Devin Booker, who is dealing with a knee injury, at this year’s festivities. Booker had originally been named as the All-Star replacement in the West for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.

Right after news of Conley’s selection broke on Friday, DeRozan sent a cryptic tweet that was pretty clearly a reaction to being snubbed.

“Gets to a point where you just gotta laugh at the bulls–t!!” he wrote.

The San Antonio Spurs guard had previously tweeted his displeasure just last week about not making the All-Star team outright.

Can’t help but think how fake it is… — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) February 24, 2021

DeRozan, 31, made quite the case for himself in the first half of the season. He is averaging 20.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and a career-high 7.2 assists per game. Those are all better numbers than what Conley is posting. But Conley plays for the team with the best record in the NBA. He had also never made an All-Star team before, despite many deserving seasons, giving Conley a lifetime-achievement advantage of sorts over DeRozan, a four-time All-Star.

Regardless, DeRozan has been getting disrespected left and right lately. You can’t fault him for being frustrated about this latest slight.

Photo: Game Face/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0