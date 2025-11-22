Star player sounds fed up with the Kings

One of the Sacramento Kings’ star players sounds rather fed up with how things are going.

Kings forward DeMar DeRozan made some blunt comments about the state of the organization following Sacramento’s 137-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Friday at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn. The defeat dropped the Kings to 3-13 on the season, and DeRozan made it sound like things are not about to get better.

“In a s—-y place,” DeRozan said of the team’s emotional state, via Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. “Don’t nobody want to lose the way we’ve been losing. I think it’s just everything right now for us is just s—-y-, honestly. Sometimes when you’re in the deep end, it’s hard to hear anything. You’re just trying to swim your way out, one way or another.”

When it was put to him that he could be a trade candidate if things do not turn around, DeRozan did not disagree.

“I’m pretty sure everything comes into question when you’re in the situation like we’re in now,” DeRozan said. “That’s another thing that’s frustrating. That’s another thing. Only time will tell. We’ll see.”

DeRozan is in the final fully guaranteed year of his contract, and does not appear to be a major part of Sacramento’s future. His numbers have suffered this year, as he has averaged 17.9 points per game this year.

The Kings actually played against one player who has been linked to them as a trade candidate on Friday. The organization will likely feel motivated to do something after such an awful start to the season.