Ja Morant linked to 1 rival team in trade rumors

Ja Morant may be getting a lifeline from The Eureka State.

The Sacramento Kings are expected to monitor the disgruntled Memphis Grizzlies star Morant on the trade market, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported on Tuesday. Anderson notes that the Kings have yet to formally engage the Grizzlies in trade talks but adds “that could change.”

This news comes as the two-time All-Star Morant, 26, is causing some headaches in Memphis right now. Morant was just suspended by the Grizzlies for one game over “conduct detrimental to the team” following a confrontation with head coach Tuomas Iisalo. Prior to that confrontation, Morant was already appearing completely checked out on Memphis by the looks of a recent timeout huddle photo.

We have heard rumors for months now about Morant’s supposed discontent with the Grizzlies. The crux of the issue seems to be Morant’s reported unhappiness with the offense installed by Iisalo, who was promoted from assistant to head coach after Taylor Jenkins got fired last March.

The former All-NBA selection Morant is still under contract with Memphis through 2028 in Year 3 of a five-year, $197 million designated rookie max extension. But if the partnership between the two sides is no longer workable, Morant will be a very likely trade candidate ahead of the Feb. 2026 deadline.

Earlier in the day, we heard that Morant, who is averaging 20.4 points and 7.1 assists so far per game this season, might not exactly have a robust trade value. That said, the Kings, who no longer have a true franchise point guard after trading away De’Aaron Fox last season, could be interested in making some calls here.