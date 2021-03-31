DeMarcus Cousins expected to sign with Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to keep pace with the Lakers in terms of building their roster for the stretch run, and they are hoping DeMarcus Cousins will help in that department.

Cousins is expected to sign with the Clippers once he clears the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cousins signed with the Houston Rockets prior to the season and was waived last month. He averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25 games with Houston.

The Clippers, who entered Wednesday with a record of 32-17 and in third place in the Western Conference, have been making an effort to get deeper. They also traded for Rajon Rondo prior to the deadline. Rondo, a fellow Kentucky alum, has been teammates with Cousins twice in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans.

One Clippers player and former Cousins teammate appeared to publicly recruit the big man earlier this week.

Cousins has a chance to provide the Clippers with solid frontcourt depth behind Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac. The Lakers made a big move when they signed Andre Drummond this week, and that likely put more pressure on the Clippers to respond.