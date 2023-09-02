Dennis Rodman returns to Chicago for fitting new gig

Even at 62 years old, Dennis Rodman is still staying true to his brand.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced this week that the Basketball Hall of Famer Rodman will be making his debut for their promotion on Saturday. Fittingly, Rodman’s return to wrestling will take place at Chicago’s United Center, where Rodman spent three memorable seasons playing for the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

What will happen when the unpredictable @NBA Hall Of Famer #theWorm @dennisrodman returns to the @UnitedCenter, TOMORROW when Saturday Night #AEWCollision is LIVE from Chicago?!? Don't miss Saturday Night Collision LIVE!

8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama! — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2023

During Rodman’s ’90s heyday, he already had some very high-profile wrestling cameos. Most memorably, Rodman competed alongside Hulk Hogan and nWo in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), even flying out to wrestle in the middle of the NBA Finals at one point. Rodman would also go on to participate in the short-lived i-Generation Wrestling Superstars of Wrestling series and later on the reality TV show “Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling” as well.

Now after a decade-and-a-half hiatus, Rodman is formally set to return to the ring. While it might not be as entertaining as him dropping the elbow on Lex Luger during “Monday Nitro” back in the day, at least this is better than the last thing that Rodman went viral for.