Dennis Rodman gets large face tattoo of his girlfriend

Dennis Rodman is still as bad as he wants to be.

The retired Basketball Hall of Famer Rodman revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that he got a large new face tattoo. Rodman shared the footage of himself getting the tattoo (which now adorns his right cheek) and included the caption, “WHY NOT.”

TMZ Sports reports that the tattoo is an image of Rodman’s girlfriend Yella Yella. It was done by Van Johnson of VH1’s Black Ink Crew at Johnson’s home on Thursday, the report adds.

Johnson himself shared a video of Rodman’s tattoo (in which you can see the full detail of the new ink).

Yella Yella, who describes herself as an artist and model on her Instagram page with over 100,000 followers, has been seen in public with Rodman a number of times recently (including at NBA games).

Rodman has been married three times (all three ended in divorce). He has three children, including Trinity Rodman (a USWNT soccer star) and DJ Rodman (a basketball player who recently transferred to a major college).

Of course, Rodman was known for his many tattoos and piercings (as well as his colorful hair) during his NBA career. But at 62 years old now, that new tattoo might be a little extra, even for him. Maybe they will edit it into the upcoming Hollywood movie about Rodman.