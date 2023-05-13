Dennis Schroder sends message to Draymond Green after Game 6 incident

Dennis Schroder and Draymond Green were at each other’s throats throughout the Western Conference Semifinals, particularly in Friday’s decisive Game 6. However, that animosity apparently does not extend off the court, at least from Schroder’s perspective.

Schroder sent a message to Green after the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Golden State Warriors on Friday. On Instagram, the Lakers guard posted a series of photos of the two, adding in the caption that Green is “one of the biggest competitors there is” and stated he had “a lot of respect” for Green.

Schroder actually got ejected from Game 6 thanks to an altercation with Green. He also had a memorable reaction to a key late Green turnover earlier in the series.

Despite all that, Schroder clearly wasn’t carrying any ill will forward after the Lakers’ six-game battle with the Warriors. Green may get under a lot of people’s skin, but his fellow players seem to appreciate his competitive nature.