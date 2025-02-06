Pistons land veteran guard as part of huge trade

The pieces of the massive Jimmy Butler are still falling into place, and the Detroit Pistons are getting a noteworthy one as part of the deal.

Veteran guard Dennis Schroder is being routed from the Golden State Warriors to the Pistons as part of the trade, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes. The Pistons intend to keep Schroder for the rest of the season.

The Pistons plan to keep Dennis Schröder, sources say. https://t.co/HGjxE3xidM — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2025

Schroder was part of the Butler trade all along, but initial reports had him routed to Utah, not Detroit. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report said the Pistons would send KJ Martin and Josh Richardson to Utah, along with a second-round pick in 2028, to get Schroder, who has now been traded three times in a 24-hour span.

It's gonna be K.J. Martin, Josh Richardson and a 2028 second-round pick from Detroit to Utah, source says. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 6, 2025

The Warriors had initially traded for Schroder in mid-December, but failed to make much of an impact with Golden State and was ultimately deemed expendable in Butler talks. He had been averaging 18.4 points per game in 23 games with the Brooklyn Nets prior to the Warriors trade. For the Pistons, he could provide useful guard depth and scoring for a team that lost starting guard Jaden Ivey to a brutal injury in January.

Had Schroder stayed with Utah, he would have been attractive on the buyout market, so this will force some other teams to potentially re-assess their plans. The Pistons are 25-26 and in the race for a playoff spot, and Schroder may help them make a genuine push for one.