Devin Booker suggests change to All-Star Game after his snub

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has a suggestion for the NBA All-Star Game after being one of several snubs for this year’s roster.

All-Star rosters remain limited to 12 players per conference despite NBA teams being able to roster 15 players at a time. Booker thinks the numbers should be the same, and that All-Star rosters should be expanded.

“I think there’s enough talented guys out here that are deserving,” Booker said Friday, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “I mean, you look at Kyrie [Irving], Norman Powell, those guys are having unbelievable, efficient years and winning games. And on the East, I’m sure there’s guys too like Trae [Young] and LaMelo [Ball] that are just putting up unheard of numbers. So the more talent in there, the better I think.”

Talk of snubs has been a dominant theme since the All-Star reserves were announced Thursday night, with one player even thinking he’s being specifically targeted by his omission. Booker was not selected despite averaging 25.5 points and 6.7 assists per game so far this season.

One issue could be that expanding the All-Star Game would force coaches to find playing time for an even larger group of players. On the other hand, the game is already a bit of a joke, so it might not matter all that much.