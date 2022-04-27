 Skip to main content
Suns reportedly have potential return date for Devin Booker

April 27, 2022
by Grey Papke
Devin Booker dribbles down the court

Feb 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives against New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns are one game away from surviving their first round series against the New Orleans Pelicans even without Devin Booker. There is reportedly a chance they could have Booker available for that game.

Booker is progressing toward a return from his hamstring strain, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. While Booker will initially be declared out for Game 6, there is a chance he could receive late clearance to play. Game 7 is also a possibility if it is required.

The Pelicans have pushed the Suns without Booker, though Phoenix is in decent shape to survive anyway. They carry a 3-2 series lead into Game 6, and still have Game 7 at home in the worst-case scenario.

If Booker returns in the series at all, it would be a pleasant surprise for the Suns. The initial reports on the extent of the injury very much made it sound as if his series was over.

