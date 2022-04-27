Suns reportedly have potential return date for Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns are one game away from surviving their first round series against the New Orleans Pelicans even without Devin Booker. There is reportedly a chance they could have Booker available for that game.

Booker is progressing toward a return from his hamstring strain, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. While Booker will initially be declared out for Game 6, there is a chance he could receive late clearance to play. Game 7 is also a possibility if it is required.

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (hamstring strain) is progressing toward a return soon, including the possibility as soon as Game 6 or Game 7 of this playoff series vs. New Orleans. He’s expected to be initially listed as out for Thursday’s Game 6. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2022

The Pelicans have pushed the Suns without Booker, though Phoenix is in decent shape to survive anyway. They carry a 3-2 series lead into Game 6, and still have Game 7 at home in the worst-case scenario.

If Booker returns in the series at all, it would be a pleasant surprise for the Suns. The initial reports on the extent of the injury very much made it sound as if his series was over.