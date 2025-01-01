Devin Booker shoves Grizzlies rookie in heated moment

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker lost his cool Tuesday in a heated altercation with Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cam Spencer.

The Grizzlies led the Suns 93-90 early in the fourth quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Booker got the ball near the left wing and tried to make a move against Grizzlies wing Jaylen Wells.

Wells’ stout defense forced Booker to dribble the ball off his leg and into the backcourt for a violation. Booker held onto the ball as he protested the call. Spencer tried to grab the ball from Booker, who refused to give it up. Booker ended up shoving Spencer before players and referees could defuse the situation.

Cam Spencer vs Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/SFouFNUkmR — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) January 1, 2025

Booker and Spencer were each assessed a technical foul.

Memphis held on for a 117-112 win in what ended up being one of Booker’s worst games of the season. The four-time All-Star scored just 16 points on 4/20 shooting from the field across 30 minutes of action. Booker went 1/7 in the fourth quarter with two turnovers.

Tuesday’s game was Phoenix’s ninth loss over its last 12 games.

With the Suns’ season trending in the wrong direction, the team has been at the center of trade rumors. Phoenix has been linked to a two-time All-Star as a potential upgrade over starting center Jusuf Nurkic.

The Bosnian center was suspended from Tuesday’s game over his own altercation during last week’s Suns-Mavericks game.