Eagles star called out 1 Celtics player over Game 6 performance

Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum had a forgettable NBA Finals Game 6 performance in Boston’s 103-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith took notice.

Following Thursday’s game, which saw the Warriors win their first title since 2018, Smith tweeted out a harsh critique of Tatum.

“JT ain’t got no dog in him mane…” Smith wrote.

JT ain’t got no dog in him mane … — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) June 17, 2022

Smith’s tweet went viral shortly after he sent it. The second-year receiver took to Twitter again on Thursday to say that fans were looking too much into his comment about Tatum.

“Y’all digging too deep i love JT but championship on the line we gotta show up !” Smith wrote.

Y’all digging too deep i love JT but championship on the line we gotta show up ! — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) June 17, 2022

Smith knows a thing or two about winning championships, having won two national titles during his time at Alabama.

Tatum played well for a majority of the NBA Finals, but he struggled with Boston facing elimination in Game 6. After scoring 12 points in Game 1, the 24-year-old had 28 points in Game 2; 26 in Game 3; 23 in Game 4; and 27 in Game 5. In Game 6, Tatum scored just 13 points and was 6-of-18 from the field. The three-time All-Star scored just two points in the fourth quarter.

Tatum finished the 2022 playoffs averaging 25.6 points and shooting 42.6 percent from the field in 24 games.