Dillon Brooks finally opens up about controversial Gary Payton II foul

Dillon Brooks is somewhat apologetic about his foul that injured Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II in the Western Conference semifinals.

Brooks spoke Monday for the first time since he was suspended for a hard foul that injured Payton in Game 2. The Memphis Grizzlies forward admitted he would “take it back” if he could and avoid injuring Payton, but added that in a “fast-paced game,” he was not intending to hurt anyone.

Dillon Brooks said, “it’s a fast-paced game. Stuff happens… it’s a tough play. I’d take it back if I could but I can’t take it back (with Payton getting hurt).” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 9, 2022

Brooks was dismissive, however, of comments made by Warriors coach Steve Kerr claiming Brooks “broke the code.”

Dillon Brooks on Steve Kerr saying he broke the code: “I don’t even really know what that means. It’s the playoffs… every play counts. So I don’t know what that means.” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 9, 2022

The Warriors were furious over Brooks’ play, which Kerr dubbed “dirty.” Even one of Brooks’ teammates admitted he had gone too far in his play.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are up in arms over a play made on Ja Morant by Warriors guard Jordan Poole that left Morant injured. Morant has even used Kerr’s “broke the code” quote against Golden State as a result. Brooks will be back in the lineup for Monday’s game, and that could certainly inflame tensions further.