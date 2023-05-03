Dillon Brooks wants $25 million per season?

Dillon Brooks was the subject of headlines on Tuesday after a report said the Memphis Grizzlies did not want to bring back the guard under any circumstances.

Brooks will likely be hitting the free agent market. What type of contract offers he receives will be a subject of great interest. And if there’s anything we’ve learned about Brooks, it’s that he holds himself in high regard. His contract desires may reflect that.

During an appearance on “Around the Horn” on Tuesday, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said that Brooks wants $25 million per season.

“ he shot 31% in the series”

“Do u wanna pay him 25 million? Cuz that’s what he wants”

THANK U MOMO🫡❤️ https://t.co/49eJFLdq3k pic.twitter.com/2luhw3pJPA — GrizzCompanyMane🐻🥷🏿 (@BlakLvesMatter) May 2, 2023

The Grizzlies reportedly made contract extension offers to Brooks early in the season that he turned down. Perhaps that’s the time that Brooks wanted $25 million.

Oftentimes in negotiations players will start with very high opening demands as a tactic before moving to a lower number. Is that what Brooks was doing at the time? Or was he genuinely seeking $25 million at the time? If he thinks that’s how much money he will receive on the open market, he might be in for some big disappointment.

Brooks shot a career-low 39.6 percent from the field this season and made just 32.6 percent of his three-point attempts. He averaged 14.3 points per game. But what he does best is play defense and irritate opponents. He’s not so good at poking bears though.