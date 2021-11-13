Disgruntled Marvin Bagley could end up on Eastern Conference team?

The Sacramento Kings may have found a suitor to take disgruntled forward Marvin Bagley off their hands.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Friday that the Detroit Pistons are a team to watch as a potential Bagley trade partner for the Kings. Stein does add though that a trade is not likely until Dec. 15, the date that trade restrictions are lifted on many players who signed free agent contracts this past offseason.

Bagley, the former No. 2 overall pick, has been unhappy with the Kings for a while, and the situation has worsened this season. He has made just one appearance all year and even recently refused to check into a contest.

The 22-year-old has also been doing his best elsewhere to force his way out. It sounds like Bagley could possibly get his wish with a rebuilding Pistons team lacking depth at the 4 behind Jerami Grant.

