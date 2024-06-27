March Madness star DJ Burns to join Eastern Conference team

NC State’s NCAA Tournament hero DJ Burns is officially getting a shot at the NBA.

Burns is set to join the Cleveland Cavaliers’ summer league team, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move will give Burns the chance to show what he can do against higher-level opposition and potentially parlay it into an NBA contract.

Undrafted NC State center DJ Burns will join the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA Summer League, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024

Burns became a hugely popular figure during NC State’s unlikely Final Four run during March Madness. The 275-pound center and his personality attracted fans, though he has demonstrated how serious he is about trying to make himself NBA-ready. The Cavaliers will be the first team to get a close look at whether that work is bearing fruit.

There was some speculation that Burns might have an NFL career in front of him after his NCAA Tournament stardom, but he has made it clear that is not what he wants. He may face an uphill climb to catch on in the NBA, but he will be getting the chance.