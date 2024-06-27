 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 27, 2024

March Madness star DJ Burns to join Eastern Conference team

June 27, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
DJ Burns running down the court

Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward DJ Burns Jr. (30) reacts in the first half against the Duke Blue Devils in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

NC State’s NCAA Tournament hero DJ Burns is officially getting a shot at the NBA.

Burns is set to join the Cleveland Cavaliers’ summer league team, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move will give Burns the chance to show what he can do against higher-level opposition and potentially parlay it into an NBA contract.

Burns became a hugely popular figure during NC State’s unlikely Final Four run during March Madness. The 275-pound center and his personality attracted fans, though he has demonstrated how serious he is about trying to make himself NBA-ready. The Cavaliers will be the first team to get a close look at whether that work is bearing fruit.

There was some speculation that Burns might have an NFL career in front of him after his NCAA Tournament stardom, but he has made it clear that is not what he wants. He may face an uphill climb to catch on in the NBA, but he will be getting the chance.

Article Tags

Cleveland CavaliersDJ Burns
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus