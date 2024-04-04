 Skip to main content
NC State coach answers whether DJ Burns will consider switching to football

April 4, 2024
by Larry Brown
DJ Burns running down the court

Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward DJ Burns Jr. (30) reacts in the first half against the Duke Blue Devils in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The question of whether NC State big man DJ Burns could also become a football player has arisen during the Wolfpack’s Final Four run.

Burns has been at the center of NC State’s recent success. He played well throughout the team’s ACC Tournament run, and then he had 24 points and 11 rebounds in NC State’s second-round win over Oakland, plus 29 points in an Elite Eight win over Duke.

Burns’ size (6-foot-9 and 275 pounds) plus his footwork and agility has led many to feel the Wolfpack big man could be a standout on the offensive line in football. But NC State coach Kevin Keatts says Burns isn’t turning to football.

“He’s never going to play football. If you’re around him… He’s a teddy bear,” Keatts told reporters on Thursday ahead of the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona.

Burns himself said he had “zero” interest in playing football.

So much for that then. The senior will likely be focusing on continuing his basketball career.

A transfer from Winthrop, Burns has averaged 13.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. He’ll have another chance to show off his skills on a big stage against Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday.

