NC State coach answers whether DJ Burns will consider switching to football

The question of whether NC State big man DJ Burns could also become a football player has arisen during the Wolfpack’s Final Four run.

Burns has been at the center of NC State’s recent success. He played well throughout the team’s ACC Tournament run, and then he had 24 points and 11 rebounds in NC State’s second-round win over Oakland, plus 29 points in an Elite Eight win over Duke.

Burns’ size (6-foot-9 and 275 pounds) plus his footwork and agility has led many to feel the Wolfpack big man could be a standout on the offensive line in football. But NC State coach Kevin Keatts says Burns isn’t turning to football.

“He’s never going to play football. If you’re around him… He’s a teddy bear,” Keatts told reporters on Thursday ahead of the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona.

Burns himself said he had “zero” interest in playing football.

NC State star DJ Burns says he has "zero" interest in playing football despite reported interest from NFL teams. pic.twitter.com/wEbOXBRdu3 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 4, 2024

So much for that then. The senior will likely be focusing on continuing his basketball career.

A transfer from Winthrop, Burns has averaged 13.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. He’ll have another chance to show off his skills on a big stage against Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday.