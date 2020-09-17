Doc Rivers expected to return as Clippers coach

The Los Angeles Clippers fell woefully short of expectations this season, which has led to some speculation that big changes could be coming. Even if that happens, it doesn’t sound like one of them will be at head coach.

Doc Rivers is expected to return as the head coach of the Clippers next season, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. One of the main reasons Haynes cited for that is that Kawhi Leonard signed with the Clippers in large part because he wanted to play for Rivers.

The Clippers were considered by many to be the favorite in the Western Conference after they added Leonard and George. They had a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals and found a way to lose the series.

That was not the first time the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead under Rivers, as they did the same against the Houston Rockets back in 2015. One player took a shot at Rivers over that after L.A. was eliminated in Orlando.

Despite all that, Rivers has championship experience and is still considered one of the best coaches in the NBA. He deserves a second chance with Leonard and George, even if players hinted at some potentially significant issues with the team.