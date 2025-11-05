Doc Rivers drops a ruthless joke about Blue Jays’ World Series loss

Doc Rivers is clearly reveling in the fact that he has still won a championship more recently than the Toronto Blue Jays have.

The Milwaukee Bucks faced off on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ont. Before the game, the Bucks head coach Rivers spoke with the Toronto-based media and cracked a ruthless joke about the Toronto Blue Jays, who lost Game 7 of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend.

“We all OK? That was a hard one,” said Rivers, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN. “God, that game was heart-wrenching. Look on the bright side, Donald Trump wasn’t going to invite you to the White House anyway.

“That was a great World Series,” Rivers added. “It was awesome. I think it should tell everybody how hard it is to win. It really does. I say it all the time. Winning is hard. [The Jays] did everything right, but it just comes down to all these little things.”

Rivers is correct that the Blue Jays, as a team based in Canada, would not have gotten the customary champions’ invite to tour the White House. But that won’t make Toronto fans feel any better, especially given how soul-crushing that Game 7 loss to the Dodgers was with so many near-chances at victory for the Blue Jays.

In the end though, Toronto got the final laugh on Rivers and Milwaukee — the Raptors went on to blow out the Bucks by a final score of 128-100. But at least Rivers was able to get the jokes off instead of being the butt of jokes like he was earlier this year.