Doc Rivers jokes about snitching on LeBron to anonymous hotline

LeBron James is probably the single biggest obstacle standing in between the LA Clippers and the NBA championship, so Doc Rivers is willing to consider innovative new ways of playing defense on him.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, the Clippers head coach joked that he turned in James to the league’s anonymous hotline and would be doing the same to San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich as well.

“We’re going to be the only team left when I’m done with this hotline thing,” said Rivers, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

The NBA implemented the hotline so that those in the Orlando bubble could confidentially report potential violations of the strict rules governing health and safety. While it has been the subject of various memes and mockery, the hotline serves a very legitimate purpose in helping ensure the security and well-being of all the bubble participants.

Still, some players do not look too kindly on the “snitching” aspect in play, but perhaps coaches like Rivers will have fewer qualms about exposing violators.