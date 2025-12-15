Doc Rivers has honest message after Bucks’ latest blowout loss

Doc Rivers was not happy after the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Brooklyn Nets 127-82 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday.

It was just the 7th win of the year for the Nets. The Bucks scored just 11 points in the fourth quarter, and Rivers’ team shot 39% from the field and 22% from 3-point land.

After the game, the Bucks head coach did not hold back on this ugly performance.

“That was disappointing, probably one of the more disappointing games I’ve ever been involved in with the way we performed and competed,” Rivers said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “And we wanted to blame everybody but ourselves. We’re blaming the refs. We’re looking at each other. No one wanted to play hard. We got a lot of soul-searching to do.”

The Bucks are still without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the future remains bleak as his name has been involved in trade rumors.

The Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics 116-101 on Thursday night, but it was a much different game against the Nets.

Gary Trent Jr. led the Bucks in scoring with 20 points on 7-of-14 from the field. The Nets saw nine players finish in double figures in scoring.

The Bucks dropped to 11-16 on the season and have a few days off before facing the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night in Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.