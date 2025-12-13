Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade preferences have been revealed

Giannis Antetokounmpo still has not officially pushed for a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, but he does have an idea in mind of what kind of city he would like to play in.

Antetokounmpo is prioritizing a chance to play for a contender, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. However, he would also like to play in a bigger, warmer market.

“Preferably, I think he would like to have some sun. He’d like to be, probably, in a big market,” Haynes said. “Outside of that, he just wants to be on a team where he can contend for a championship. He’s been very adamant about that being a main priority.”

Chris Haynes says the Knicks, Heat, Warriors, Timberwolves have interest in Giannis



Reports suggest that Antetokounmpo only really had interest in the New York Knicks last offseason. They would not exactly fulfill the warm and sunny aspect of his wish, but it is certainly a big market and a championship contender.

Another team Antetokounmpo has recently been linked to might be able to tick all the boxes for him.

For the moment, Antetokounmpo remains shelved with a calf injury. Without him, the Bucks are 11-15, and he will certainly be paying attention to their record as long as he remains sidelined.