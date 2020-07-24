Report: Domantas Sabonis has ‘significant’ foot injury

The Indiana Pacers appear likely to be without forward Domantas Sabonis for at least part of the NBA restart.

Sabonis suffered a “significant” foot injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and has left the Orlando bubble to receive treatment.

Indiana's Domantas Sabonis has a signficant foot injury and will leave the Orlando bubble to seek treatment from a specialist, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2020

If Sabonis’ injury is too severe to treat on-site, that’s a very bad sign for him and the Pacers. With the season less than a week away, Sabonis leaving the bubble now would already likely rule him out of the start of it, but any severe injury could jeopardize his entire season.

Sabonis had started 62 games for the Pacers this season, averaging 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. The only good news for the Pacers is they may not be as short-handed as they once seemed like they could be, but Sabonis’ absence would be bad news no matter what.